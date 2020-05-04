Coronavirus dashboard for May 4: new infections, deaths continue slow decline

Here is the update through yesterday (May 3).

As usual, significant developments are in italics. The bottom line is the same as several days ago: trends in new infections, deaths, and in testing have all turned positive – if not positive enough. But the good news remains primarily a NY story.

I have discontinued giving the % increases day/day in infections and deaths. They were included when important to determine if the US was “bending the curve.” The two issues now are (1) whether any States (beyond the least populated rural or isolated States) can “crush the curve;” and, sadly, (2) whether those States that have “reopened” see a renewed increase in the growth of cases and deaths – and whether customers in those States largely stay away from the reopened businesses.