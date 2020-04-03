The D Word

Yes, depression, and not the psychological type, although the economic type leads to the psychological type, whether ot not it is the other way around (see Keynes’ “animal spirits).

I often make fun of Robert J. Samuelson in the Washington Post, but in Washington Post today he raised the possibility that we are going into a depression, not just a bad recession. On TV this evening I heard Austen Goolsby throw it out as well. I suspect we are going to hear it a lot more.

The problem is not just that we have seen the highest increase in joblessness ever, but the increasing prospect that there will not be a quick recovery once the virus is under control. This is partly due to the global nature of this pandemic and the economic decline that has come with it.

A sign of what may be coming is what is going on in China. The virus seems to be under control, despite some doubts about their numbers and new cases happening due to people arriving there. But they have been to get their economy started up again, even in Wuhan. Supposedly 98% of firms have restarted. But there are problems. One is that many such places are missing crucial workers still under quarantine somewhere or other. Then there is the other side of this, the demand side. China expects to sell goods through exports, but other countries are not buying. And also domestic consumers are not buying either out of fear and low income. Apparently there are factories running machines and using power even though they are not producing anything just to please the government that is making these claims of 98% of firms operating, but this seems to be an exaggeration.

Clearly at least on the demand side getting money to people and businesses through easy credit and a large fiscal stimulus are the obvious things to try to avoud this D outcome. But Samuelson fears that they may be insufficient to this current situation, with no obvious alternative. I fear he might be right on this one

Barkley Rosser