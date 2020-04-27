The biochemistry of how COVID-19 attacks the body: a synopsis of the medical studies

“The cells that the virus binds to using the ACE-2 receptor or three types: mucus producing cells; the alveoli in the lungs that hold oxygen; and nutrient absorbing cells in the intestines.[This probably explains why a large number of coronavirus infections begin with intestinal distress. The above two articles also explain why so many severe infections include strikingly low blood oxygen levels, and also why so much blood clotting is found in patients, including otherwise symptomatic patients who may suffer heart attacks or strokes.]

BioQuick News: How SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Gets into Respiratory Tissue — And How It May Exploit One of Our Anti-Viral Defenses; Interferon Boosts ACE2, Which Is Cell Surface Receptor That COVID-19 Binds To:

“ The biggest pre-existing condition that is associated of a bad outcome to the infection is high blood pressure. Another significant predisposing condition is diabetes. Because some drugs used to treat each condition stimulate the increase of ACE-2 receptors, concern has been raised by users about the safety of those medications. At least 14 medical societies have weighed in, cautioning patients that they should continue with their medications:” ArXiv (publication services for various physical sciences and mathematical disciplines) on whether treatments for high blood pressure and diabetes, rather than the conditions themselves, lead to the bad outcomes: “ The discovery of the role of ACE2 as the membrane receptor of SARS-CoVs and SARS-CoV2, raises controversial opinions concerning the effect of medical treatments in facilitating virus infection in human body. Because of the comorbidity of COVID19 with several diseases, like hypertension and diabetes, conventional pharmacological treatments are also under consideration. Hypotheses have been therefore put forward, especially from social media, to suggest potential adverse effects of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-i) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs or Sartans), in COVID-2019, because of their action on the RAS pathway. This also provoked justified alarmed recommendations from different Scientific Societies that underlined the lack of evidence against ACE-i or ARB medication.” Touch Endocrinology : Here is another article, questioning if they is the treatment of high blood pressure and diabetes that raises the incidence of severe infections, rather than the disease itself: “ The most frequent comorbidities to COVID 19 are hypertension and diabetes. Both diseases are often treated with angiotensin-converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors. Coronavirus binds to target cells through angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which expressed in the epithelial cells in the lungs, blood vessels and in the intestine. In patients treated with ACE and angiotensin II receptor blockers, expression of ACE2 is increased. Therefore, it has been suggested that ACE2 expression may be increased in these two groups of patients with hypertension and diabetes, which could facilitate infection with COVID-19 and increase the risk of severe disease and fatality.” Nephrology Journal club : Here is another note advising patients not to change their medication: : “Patients who are taking ACE inhibitors or ARBs are not advised to change their therapy unless advised to do so by their physician.[citing 14 specialized medical associations] Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice : Here is an article about the blood pressure medications that stimulate the expression of ACE-2 receptors in cells: “ SARS-CoV-2 utilizes ACE2 as a receptor for entry into the host pneumocytes. Herein comes the confounding role of ACE inhibitors (ACEi) and angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs), drugs that are so widely used in DM. The expression of ACE2 is markedly increased in patients with DM (and hypertension) on ACEi or ARBs as an adaptive response to counteract the elevated levels of Ang-II and Ang-I. Thus, use of ACE2-stimulating drugs would facilitate the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into pneumocytes and consequently might result in more severe and fatal disease. Amongst others, pioglitazone and liraglutide have also been shown to be associated with ACE2 upregulation in animal studies. Unfortunately, none of the studies have taken into account the baseline treatment. Furthermore, a recently concluded study showed that severe and critically ill patients with COVID-19 had a higher prevalence of hypokalemia that resulted from renal potassium wasting. This can be explained by downregulation of ACE2 following viral intrusion resulting in decreased degradation of angiotensin-II, increased aldosterone secretion and subsequent increased urinary potassium loss. Infact early normalization of serum potassium has been proposed to be a predictor of good prognosis in COVID-19”

Diabetes Controal: On the other hand, the most-prescribed medication for diabetes, metformin, is not subjec to this issue, and has been identified as potentially having chemical benefits in treating the infection:

“ On the list [of drugs which appeared chemically to be of use against coronavirus] were certain antibiotics, metformin, the go-to drug for type 2 diabetes ….”

Qeios Open Science platform : Nicotine may alter the expression of the ACE-2 receptor, offering protection against severe disease; but cessation of smoking in a hospital setting may lead to an opposite effect:

“ There are however, sufficient scientific data to suggest that smoking protection is likely to be mediated by nicotine. SARS-CoV2 is known to use the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor for cell entry, and there is evidence that nicotine modulates ACE2 expression which could in turn modulate the nicotinic acetyl choline receptor (manuscript submitted). We hypothesize that SARS-CoV2 might alter the control of the nicotine receptor by acetylcholine. This hypothesis may also explain why previous studies have found an association between smoking and Covid-19 severity. As hospitals generally impose smoking cessation and nicotine withdrawal at the time of hospitalization, tobacco (nicotine) cessation could lead to the release of nicotine receptors, that are increased in smokers, and to a “rebound effect” responsible for the worsening of disease observed in hospitalized smokers.”

Thailand Medical News: The novel coronavirus goes further, attacking the immune system itself, in a manner similar to HIV. It binds with T-cells and disables them:

“ Researchers from the New York Blood Centre and also from Fudan University in Shanghai have discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease that often results severe acute respiratory syndrome also attacks the immune system’s T lymphocytes. The worrying findings highlight the destructive power of the novel coronavirus, which can destroy the immune system, leaving the patient vulnerable and unable to fight off the infection.

“ The researchers’ surprise discovery has shed light on the potency of the novel coronavirus is killing powerful immune cells, which are supposed to kill the virus instead.

“ However, surprisingly, the researchers found that when the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus and the T cell came into contact with each other, the T cell became prey to the coronavirus, wherein a structure in the spike of the coronavirus triggered the attachment of a viral envelope to the cell membrane of the T cells. After, the genes of the virus entered the T cell and overwhelmed it and took it hostage, the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus deactivated its ability to protect the human host body.

“ Also, the team found that unlike HIV that replicates faulty T cells, the coronavirus does not replicate, showing that the T cells and the virus may end up dying together.”

Medical News : But the mechanism for attacking the T-cells does not seem to involve ACE-2 receptors, of which the T-cells only have a few:

“ T cells contain only a few ACE2 receptor proteins.”

Nature : The receptor on T-cells that the novel coronavirus is a different one, called CD147:

“ … T-cell lines were significantly more sensitive to SARS-CoV-2 infection when compared with SARS-CoV. In other words, these results tell us that T lymphocytes may be more permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection …. Therefore, it is plausible that the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 might mediate potent infectivity, even on cells expressing low hACE2, which would, in turn, explain why the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2 is so high. It is also possible that other receptors mediate the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into T cells, such as CD147, present on the surface of T lymohocytes, which was recently reported to be a novel invasive route for SARS-CoV-2.

Science Magazine : using genetics to identify individual susceptibility to the virus, to identify people who most need protection, and also those who might be at little risk:

“COVID-19, caused by the new pandemic coronavirus, is strangely—and tragically—selective. Only some infected people get sick, and although most of the critically ill are elderly or have complicating problems such as heart disease, some killed by the disease are previously healthy and even relatively young. Researchers are now gearing up to scour the patients’ genomes for DNA variations that explain this mystery. The findings could be used to identify those most at risk of serious illness and those who might be protected, and they might also guide the search for new treatments.