Economic Policy for the Pandemic II
I am going to attempt a briefer clearer version of this post
I am interested in critiquing (and mostly praising) the CARES Act and discussing what still needs to be done. I think my points (if any) are that an extraordinary unforseen crisis simplifies some issues and relaxes some constraints. I will now go by topic
1. Aid to the unemployed. There are sudddenly many more people without market income. They need help. Here I applaud the decision to give the unemployed an extra $600 a week rather than increase the replacement ratio of unemployment insurance. This was done, because it is simple and it is possible to get the money to households quickly, but I also think it is better targetting.
Consider two workers with different salaries who suddenly lose their jobs. Is it better to give the worker who had a higher salary more when both are unemployed ? Just giving the same amount to all unemployed people implies a more equal distribution of income among the unemployed which implies higher average utility. Normally, this isn’t the only consideration, because an excessively high replacement ratio distorts incentives. In particular 4 Republican Senators were convinced that the CARES act contained a drafting error as it implied some people would have higher income when unemployed than when employed. Normally this is a problem (even though workers who quit don’t get unemployment insurance) because such generous benefits discourage job search and cause workers to turn down job offers. This is not currently a problem. First job search is a possible cause of contagion. Incentives to just sit at home are often optimal right now. Second, there isn’t a long term reallocation of labor problem. Many unemployed workers can and should return to their old jobs when the pandemic ends. This very much simplifies their problem and implies that they don’t need to be given incentives to find entirely new jobs.
This also means that I think the benefit should go to households where no one was employed in 2019. Here again incentive problems are minor. They too should be sitting at home now. They too will not make plans for the future expecting all this to be repeated. This means I am advocating reversing the 1996 Welfare reform (as I always do).
I think in this case the crudest utilitarian calculus is best — to each as he has need — not to each such as he has need and is incentive compatible.
Another issue is whether to bail out firms and, if so, whether to loan at a penalty rate, at a normal rate, or just give them cash. Here the point is that firms face bankruptcy even if they are viable in normal times and therefore solvent and even if their managers didn’t make mistakes. There is no need to punish people for a disaster which no one foresaw. My point (if any) is that there is no need to reward them either.
Normally, I would like to take from wealthy proprietors of small firms. Again this is pure vulgar utilitarian egalitarianism. Normally, this is a bad idea, because one can’t credibly promise to do it just this once. Once off redistribution from rich entrepreneurs can add to utility, but the threat of future redistribution discourages business enterprise. Again, this is not a problem right now. There isn’t a legal or constitutional restriction on imposing tough conditions on a bailout — participation is voluntary. There is a low incentive cost of not rewarding effort and risk taking when there is an unforseen disaster. (the word unforseen is doing all the work there).
So again, I think this is time for simple vulgar egalitarianism. I would take from shareholders, because they are rich. I would take from individual proprietors because they are rich. So I would make the terms of the bailout harsh, because such policy is taking from those who have a lot.
In particular, I think the Treasury should get an equity stake and so a share of the upside risk. I support this here and now, because I support this everywhere and always. The only unusual thing is that, because firms need cash, I now propose buying newly issued shares not buying shares on the market. But here too the right price to pay is the market price, not the market price plus a gift to the rich. That means a low price if a firm desperately needs liquidity now.
So new shares sold at firesale prices. The reasons for the low price, that is harsh bargain, are the usual reasons — paying more than one has to pay distorts incentives, and giving to the rich is inefficient. The first consideration is relatively minor if the policy is a response to a genuine unexpected exogenous event, but it doesn’t switch sign.
So I say
If government simply credited to all households an amount equal to NGDP proportionate to need, there would be no need for bailouts or other government expenditures. And accurately assessing “need” could mot possibly be more more difficult or subject to corruption than our current disjointed expenditures.
I like Dean Baker’s plan.
“When he fired the inspector general who would have overseen the bailout fund, Trump made it clear that he fully intends to use the money to advance his re-election campaign, just as he has done with his presidential powers throughout his term in office. While the Democrats ceded their ability to prevent the corruption of the fund (they could have just made rules for how the money would be distributed, with zero discretion – like the small business loan program), they still can act to ensure that there is a limit to the extent that Trump’s friends are able to profit at the expense of the rest of us. They can impose an excess profits tax that would nail the corporations that do especially well in this crisis.
The best route to do this is to require corporations to give notional shares of stock to the government, equal to 15 percent of outstanding common shares, that would be priced at a level halfway between the stock price peak for 2020 and its trough at the worst point of the crisis. These notional shares would convey no voting rights, but the government would get the same return on each of its notional shares as the company’s shareholders get on their shares. This would effectively be a 15 percent tax rate on the returns to shareholders.
The reason for going this route would be it gets around all the tricks that companies have developed to avoid their normal income tax liability. The Trump tax cut package was supposed to be a trade-off where companies paid a lower tax rate (21 percent rather than 35 percent), but that there were fewer loopholes.
While the tax rate was lowered sharply, the loopholes were mostly still there. In 2019, corporations paid less then 11.0 percent of their profits in taxes. Their accountants are every bit as adept as avoiding the new tax system as the old one.
The link between tax and returns to shareholders removes this problem. Companies cannot escape their tax liability unless they also rip off their shareholders. And, their shareholders tend to include powerful people who would likely want to see top management in jail for ripping them off. We should go the notional share route for all corporate taxes, but we can get a big foot in the door with a special excess profits tax.
The way this would work is that the government would get an amount of notional shares equal to 15 percent of total outstanding shares (no voting rights) that would get all the same payouts as other shares. Since the shares would be assigned the value of the midpoint of the stock’s high and low in 2020, this would mean if the peak was 120 and the low was 80, the price assigned to these notional shares would be 100.
From this point, for the next five years, these shares would get the same treatment as other shares. If the company paid a $2 dividend on its other shares, it would pay a $2 dividend on each of the government’s shares. If it bought back 10 percent of its outstanding shares at $110 per share, it would pay the government $110 for 10 percent of its shares, with the government refunding the $100 implicit purchases price (i.e. the government would net $10 on each share).
Since this is only intended to be a way to get excess profits associated with the government bailout, the government’s stake would phase down to zero in three steps, beginning in year six. This means that it would effectively sell back one-third of its notional shares (based on year-round average price) in each of year six, seven, and eight, pocketing the difference between the current market price and $100 ostensible purchase price of each share. This will not fully offset the ill-gotten gains of the Trump family and their political allies, but it would at least be a foot in the door.
(We also need to construct a comparable tax mechanism for privately held companies with revenue above a certain cut-off, like $10 million. We can perhaps target revenue, with the assumption that 10 percent of revenue is profit, and we will tax away 15 percent of this.)
Anyhow, since Congress clearly will not have any oversight mechanism that will prevent Trump from using the bailout money as a slush fund, it can at least propose a route for retaking part of what Trump has given away. The Republican Senate will of course block this, but they can at least be made to pay a political price for giving tens of billions of dollars to Trump’s family and friends. ”
