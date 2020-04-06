Coronavirus dashboard for April 5: mandatory lockdowns start to work

The exponential growth rate began to fall on March 24. It now looks like in the past week or so it is in a new, decelerating trend, declining by about -1%/day. Voluntary social distancing was clearly not enough, but the State lockdowns appear to be beginning to work (more on that in a separate post).

Ben Engebreth is tracking coronvirus infection and testing numbers for each State, with graphs, here . Also, there is an awesome interactive tool to measure infections and other data for various countries and US States at 91-divoc.com

Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project)

***Number of deaths: Total 8,314, up +1,352 day/day

Rate: increase of 19% day/day vs. average of 21% in past week

Number of tests: 226,945, up +87,332 vs. 139,613 on April 3 day/day

Rate: increase of +19% vs. number of tests previous day

Tests pending result: 15,573 vs. 61,980 on April 3 day/day

Comparison of rates of increase in documented infections vs. testing

Infections +19% vs. Tests +63% day/day

Result: The rate of testing had been failing to improve up until the past two days, meaning that we were actually falling further behind. Now we are catching up a little bit. Nevertheless, it remains far below what is needed, which is probably now at least 250,000/day. Note this target number is also increasing exponentially as we try to chase the number of exponentially increasing infections.

Ratio of tests to positives for infection (from COVID Tracking Project) Number: 226,945 new tests vs. 33,767 new diagnosed infections

***Ratio: 6.7:1

In South Korea, where aggressive testing has led to a near-total disappearance of new cases, the inflection point where the number of new daily cases plateaued was reached when the ratio of tests to new cases found reached 15:1. Any ratio less than that suggests that not enough testing is being done. Yesterday’s ratio of 6.7:1 is the best showing yet, but was *very* heavily influenced by the -45,000 decrease in “pending” tests.