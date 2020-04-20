Coronavirus dashboard for April 20: a few positive development

NewDealdemocrat | April 20, 2020 12:25 pm



Here is the update through yesterday (April 19)

As usual, significant developments are in italics. Yesterday saw the biggest number of daily tests, and ratio of total vs. positive tests so far, both positive developments. The number and rate of daily infections and deaths also declined, but that may be a function of lower weekend reporting.

Here are yesterday’s numbers.

Number and rate of increase of Reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com) Number: up +24,499 to 759,786 (vs. 35,354 prior peak on April 17)





*** Rate of increase: day/day: 3% (vs. 4% for the past week, and 4% on April 18)



The number of new infections made a new peak last Friday. The numbers seem to go down on weekends, so take the low new infection number with a grain of salt. Still, the trend seems to be a slight decrease in the number of new cases.

Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project) ***Number of deaths: Total 35,793, increase of +1,654 day/day (vs. 2,492 daily high on April 15)





Rate: increase of 5% day/day vs. average of 7% in past week

Number of tests: 167,330, up +25,289 day/day (new daily peak)

Ratio of positive tests to total: 6.2:1 (new daily peak)





US States and population in total lockdown, business lockdown, and partial restrictions – no changes

Below are the States that have not gone to lockdown orders: Partial restrictions on business (bars, restaurants): 5 States (IA*, ND^, NE, UT*^, WY^) 9.7 million, 2.9%

School closure only: 2 States (AR^, SD*) 3.9 million, 1.2% Below are the States that have not gone to lockdown orders: *some local areas under lockdowns

*restrictions on or quarantine of travelers from out of State

US States and population with “test, trace, and quarantine” programs

East Coast consortium: 7 States: CT, DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, RI (53.7 million)

West Coast consortium: 3 States: CA, OR, WA (31.3 million)

Midwest consortium: 7 States: IL, IN, KY, MI, MN, OH, WI (57.0 million)

Mid-Atlantic consortium*: 3 Jurisdictions: DC, MD, VA (15.2 million)

*informal cooperation

Total population covered by consortiums: 157.2 million

Summary for April 19

Here’s how we stand: