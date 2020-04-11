Coronavirus dashboard for April 11: new high in daily infections as testing falls further behind

Here is the update through yesterday (April 10)

I’ve changed the format, moving the “just the facts, ma’am” data to the top, and comments to the end. Significant new developments are indicated in italics.

The four most important metrics are starred (***) below.

The exponential growth rate began to fall from 35% on March 24. In the past two weeks it was in a slowly decelerating trend of between -0.5% and -1%/day. In the past 5 days that has nearly come to a halt.

It’s not clear if this is a shortcoming in State lockdowns which appeared to have been working, or a shortcoming in testing, but I strongly lean towards the latter explanation.

Ben Engebreth is tracking coronvirus infection and testing numbers for each State, with graphs, here. Also, there is an awesome interactive tool to measure infections and other data for various countries and US States at 91-divoc.com.

<Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project)

***Number of deaths: Total 18,488, up +2,089 day/day

Rate: increase of 13% day/day vs. average of 15% in past week

Number of tests: 153,514 down -9,255 day/day, new daily high for non-“pending” tests

Rate: decrease -6% vs. number of tests previous day

Tests pending result: 17,631 vs. 17,631 on April 9 day/day

Comparison of rates of increase in documented infections vs. testing

Infections +8% vs. Tests -6% day/day

Result: The rate of testing appeared to be catching up a little bit to the spread of the virus, but stalled again in the past week at about 140,000/day. It remains far below what is needed, which is probably now at least 250,000/day, and is falling further behind.

Ratio of tests to positives for infection (from COVID Tracking Project) Number: 153,514 new tests vs. 34,204 new diagnosed infections

***Ratio: 4.5:1

In South Korea, the inflection point where the number of new daily cases plateaued was reached when the ratio of tests to new cases found reached 15:1. Any ratio less than that suggests that not enough testing is being done. Yesterday’s ratio of 4.5:1 is not only far behind, but has gotten worse in the past 7 days. Along with a number of others, I am very concerned that insufficient testing is hiding the increasing spread of the virus. That the percentage of positive results to total tests keeps rising only heightens that concern — i.e., we are not finding new potential breakouts. Yesterday’s pattern – decreasing tests with the highest ever number of positives – is the worst situation.