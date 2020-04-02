Coronavirus dashboard for April 1

by New Deal democrat

Here is the update through yesterday (March 31)

Over 75% of the US population is now under lockdown, and it appears to be lowering the rate of exponential growth of new infections.

Based on South Korea’s experience, a ratio of 15:1 in total tests to results showing infection is the level where there can be some confidence that the infections have been contained. But testing in the past 5 days has plateaued (not good) and is not keeping pace at all with the growth in new infections. We will not be able to transition from the Sledgehammer of lockdowns to the scalpel of aggressive testing and quarantines until this changes.

The above three most important metrics are starred (***) below.

Number and rate of increase of Reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com) Number: up +25,023 to 189,633 (vs. +21,555 on March 30)

***Rate of increase: day/day: 15% (vs. 34.6% baseline, 19% for the past week, and 15% on March 30) This looks like confirmation that the exponential rate of growth is beginning to slow.