run75441 | March 19, 2020 4:35 pm



It is a start. Remdesivir is being touted as a potentially more effective drug.

The Chinese had reported there were several pharmaceuticals which appeared to work also and in particular drugs for malaria, Chloroquine and HydoxyChloroquine. I had mentioned this earlier in the week in a post and then again in two separate comments.

One small clinical test (preliminary trial with 24 -36 patients) in France had positive results recently as reported March 17, 2020. HydoxyChloroquine Would Be Effective According to Professor Roault of the IHU in Marseille,” after the first limited Test as reported by EN24 on March 17, 2020. With the use of the antibiotic Azithromycin to treat pneumonia a bacterial infection resulting from the virus infection, the test results were 75% positive.

Remdesivir appears to have worked in a limited number of cases also. An issue which we are missing is bacterial infection following viral infection. The Chinese followed up their treatment using Chloroquine and HydoxyChloroquine (decades old drug) with antibiotics for Strep. The French study instead uses Azithromycin for treatment of the resulting pneumonia. Although the French clinical test had a success rate of 75% they are calling for a larger load test. Italy presents an opportunity.

And today, Trump is back on the air: Malaria Drug for Coronavirus Has Been Approved by FDA