Eric Kramer | March 23, 2020 11:02 am



From Adam Levitin, a summary of the Senate economic rescue package. Recommended. Why can’t the news media provide information like this? Don’t answer that.

Via Cowen, a discussion of bankruptcy. Some kind of bankruptcy reform is quite possibly the best way to preserve established relationships, but apparently not under active consideration.

Some economic charts from WAPO. FWIW, I think the Goldman prediction of a sharp bounceback in the third quarter is optimistic. Could happen, but there is a real chance we will not contain the epidemic, with geographically uneven measures allowing the virus to continually resurface in new locations and reinfect areas where the epidemic is brought under control.

From TPM, the view from Thailand and Nepal. Grim. As noted, spread in Thailand suggests rising humidity may not save the day.