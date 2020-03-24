Coronavirus dashboard for March 24

Comparison of rates of increase in documented infections vs. testing

Result: for the first time, testing has increased at a faster rate than infections. Testing is beginning to catch up.

In South Korea, where aggressive testing has led to a near-total disappearance of new cases, the inflection point where the number of new daily cases plateaued was reached when the ratio of tests to new cases found reached 15:1. Any ratio less than that suggests that not enough testing is being done. Yesterday’s ratio of 6.4:1 is poor. We remain way behind in the number of tests we are administering.

Almost all of the States with no restrictions or only school closures are “red” States, and mainly rural with the notable exceptions of Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. These States will learn the hard way about the meaning of “exponential growth.”

Number and percent of US population in total lockdown, business lockdown, and partial restrictions

***Total lockdown: 134.0 million, 40.4%

***Business lockdown: 28.8 million, 8.7%

Partial restrictions on business (bars, restaurants): 83.6 million, 25.2%

School closure only: 39.2 million, 11.8%

No mandatory restrictions: 38.8 million, 11.7%

In the past 48 hours, there has been a decisive move towards business and total lockdowns, as 11 States join the list (local jurisdictions in Tennessee and Texas, including Nashville, Dallas, Houston, and Austin do have lockdowns). Even so, less than half the population is on total lockdown, and even in those States I am not sure how inbound travel by air, ship, train, or vehicle is being controlled. AT MINIMUM, I think we need at least half of the total US population under almost total lockdown to have a chance of following China’s successful strategy for beating back the pandemic.

Bottom line: as of March 23, a lot of progress has been made on the State level, as well as the number of tests administered. The first benefits of “social distancing” may be beginning to show up. But it is still not enough. More States need to follow suit with lockdowns, well over 100,000 tests a day need to be administered. Those States which have gone to lockdowns need to cooperate regionally in quarantining incoming visitors.