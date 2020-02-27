The impact of coronavirus on my slowdown vs. recession forecast

For roughly the last half year, my forecast has been that a slowdown without a recession was the most likely scenario, *IF* the economy were left to its own devices.
Well, given the horror scenarios possible with the coronavirus outbreak, the economy is certainly not being “left to its own devices.”
I took a look at how that intersects with my forecast over at Seeking Alpha.
As usual, clicking over and reading should be helpful to you, and rewards me a little bit for my work.
NDD:
Where this will play out is in the supply chain coming out of China. When this started, there was ~5 weeks in transit counting a week in customs on each end. In transit plus stock on hand maybe 8 weeks at the most if companies are doing the lean thingee. Container ships, etc. will be avoiding China until this blows over. China factories are probably running at half staff or closed. Next few weeks should tell us what will happen if China does not open up and ships avoid China.
Automotive for sure will run out of parts. The result will be temporary layoffs. Tier ones, twos, and threes supplying the OEMs with OEM specified components in assemblies will be the first hit. OEMs do keep an ~60-90 day inventory of autos/trucks. It will ripple on up.Post Comment