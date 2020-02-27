The impact of coronavirus on my slowdown vs. recession forecast

by New Deal democrat

For roughly the last half year, my forecast has been that a slowdown without a recession was the most likely scenario, *IF* the economy were left to its own devices.

Well, given the horror scenarios possible with the coronavirus outbreak, the economy is certainly not being “left to its own devices.”

I took a look at how that intersects with my forecast over at Seeking Alpha.

