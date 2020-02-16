Engel Criticizes Trump On Soleimani Assassination

Juan Cole reports that House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Eliot Engel (D-NY) has criticized the administration for its assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in response to a report fresh out of the DOD that said the attack was for past activities by Iran in attacking tankers and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia without any mention of a threat against US personnel in Iraq, the ostensible reason and the only legal reason for doing this.
Cole also reminds that Soleimani had been in Baghdad to negotiate peace with Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Iraqi prime minister. He also reminds us that the Iraqis are denying that the original attack that killed the American contractor and initiated the escalation by the US before the Soleimani attack almost certainly did not come from Kata’ib Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia the US claimed was respoinsible because that Shia militia has not been anywhere near the base in Kirkuk that was attacked for 18 months, with the attack almost surely having come from ISIS/ISIL/Daesh. This puts the US attack that also killed the Iraqi general who commanded Kata’ib Hezbollah to be utterly illegal and essentially just murder and a war crime.
Which is worse, antagonizing Iran or antagonizing Russia?
After Russia seized Crimea, the US implemented sanctions against Russia. The support from Europe has been less than enthusiastic. The seizure was already complete and no one could possibly believe that Russia would return Crimea and its Russian naval bases back to Ukraine. The sanctions were a meaningless gesture!
This began a series of actions which degraded the military status quo which had developed after the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
There were confrontations between US and Russian military aircraft close to Russia’s northwestern border. The US began moving US Navy ships into and out of the Black Sea. Russia has been flying bombers at the US border in Alaska and moving submarines or their intelligence gathering trawlers up and down the US east coast.
Russian military commanders have made bellicose statements similar to those made under the Soviet Union.
How much antagonism with Russia does the US want?
Personally, I would prefer that we antagonize Iran. Iran has been meddling in the affairs of its neighbors around the middle east for decades. And it has been working toward acquiring nuclear weapons. If they were successful, then the Non Proliferation Treaty would be shredded as its neighbors go nuclear.