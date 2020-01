Dan Crawford | January 27, 2020 5:11 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for January 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha

I neglected to post this yesterday….

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha. The forecasts remain as they have been recently, but there are several developments in the long leading range.

As usual, clicking over and reading brings you fully up to date, and rewards me a little bit for my efforts.