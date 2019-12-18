Eric Kramer | December 18, 2019 2:16 pm



Being an economist can be frustrating. Most people do not understand how markets work, and economists spend a good deal of time arguing against bad policy ideas that appeal to non-economists, and for good ideas that do not appeal to common-sense. This can sometimes feel like pushing rocks uphill. Plus it can lead people to suspect that you are carrying water for the corporate rich, which is unpleasant.

But what is it like to be an extreme right-wing economist? If Don Boudreaux is any indication, it’s frustrating! Boudreaux’s hero, Friedrich Hayek, understood the importance of reaching out to his intellectual opponents. At least at times Hayek attributed good motives to socialists. Boudreaux has pioneered a new approach: insult the people you disagree with.