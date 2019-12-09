Spencer England | December 9, 2019 3:51 pm



I first met Volcker when I was a junior international economist in Washington in the late 1960s. He was the Treasury Under Secretary for International Economics. I was going to a luncheon at the National Press Club for the Indian Finance Minister. As I got on the elevator, Paul Volcker and John Kenneth Galbraith — among other things he was the US Ambassador to India under Kennedy –followed me on. I am 6’2″ — or at least I was back then — but they were both well over 6’6″. I honestly believe that was the only time in my life that I was the shortest economist in the room.

This was back when they had the annual International Monetary Fund( IMF) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The standing joke was that they had the meeting in Nairobi so everyone could compare Volcker to an actual giraffe.