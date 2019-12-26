Daniel Becker | December 26, 2019 5:37 pm



I found this interesting. Mr. Giridharadas was invited to discuss his perspective regarding his themes of his book Winners take all. He was invited by the Dutch Parliament’s Finance Committee to discuss his book. All 6 parties showed up. All had been given the book prior and several had read it. This is a link to the entire 1.5 hour presentation via Youtube.

One of his points that I found most interesting was at 7:13 of the discussion, during his introduction he points out the role the Dutch system has played as a tax shelter inhibiting nation’s like the US to adequately tax. He notes, that the Dutch have a history of being very egalitarian with their governing approach, but their status as a tax haven is “exporting oligarchy to other countries”. His assement of the experience of presenting to the committee was that it was a group that was actually interested in learning. The above link to his twitter documents his thoughts on the experience.

What I am posting here is a link to an interview he did prior to the meeting with the Netherland’s VPRO TV. A public broadcaster. Mr Giridharadas position if that we need to stop buying into the economic elite’s position that they are the ones who can solve our problems. This is especially poignant when they are the ones who captured the economy via government, remaking it in their image thus creating the problems they now profess only they can fix. Enjoy.

(I tried embedding the video but it just kept disappearing, thus the link.)