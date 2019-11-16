Open thread Nov. 16. 2019 Dan Crawford | November 16, 2019 9:07 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Democratic presidential candidates can feel free to absent themselves from an impeachment trial. They can simply explain that the jury is fixed, therefore they cannot absent themselves from the true business of democracy for a sham trial — especially with the (devil) Republicans bragging openly about dragging out the trial just for the purpose of making mischief with the Democratic primary schedules.
Might even be a savvy political move to debunk the Republican “exoneration” of Trump.
* * * * * *
Headline, 1/19/21: Trump flees to Russia to escape criminal prosecution?
Or, maybe if jailed here, Putin will make a deal to trade captured NATO spies (or Snowden?) for Trump. :-O
* * * * * *
Donald Trump is all the president that Al Capone would ever want to be.Post Comment