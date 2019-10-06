run75441 | October 6, 2019 11:51 am



2nd whistleblower comes forward after speaking with IG: Attorney

The appearance of a second whistleblower will muddy the waters for Herr Trump claiming the first whistleblower got his conversation all wrong.

The existence of a second whistleblower — particularly one who can speak directly about events involving the president related to conversations involving Ukraine — could undercut Trump’s repeated insistence that the original complaint, released on Sept. 26, was “totally inaccurate.”

Attorney Mark Zaid is also representing the 2nd whistleblower. It is said this whistleblower has first hand knowledge of some of the allegations made by the first whistle blower. The 2nd whistleblower has made what is called a “protected disclosure” and can not be retaliated against as the person is now protected by law.

Attorney Zaid tells ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos the second person — also described as an intelligence official — has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations outlined in the original complaint and has been interviewed by the head of the intelligence community’s internal watchdog office, Michael Atkinson.

The House and IG investigation is moving forward with what the Trump administration has criticized as 2nd-hand information by the first whistleblower and also the recently disclosed first-hand knowledge of what was said during the phone call by a 2nd whistleblower. The corners are being rounded on Herr Trump with little chance of escape from the accusations. It will be interesting to see how McConnell and Republicans handle the total package of disclosures by whistleblowers. Will they provide cover for a malfeasant president? McConnell already said he would block the impeachment once it gets to the Senate.

And Trump tweets “Keep them Coming.”