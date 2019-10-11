Open thread October 11, 2019 Dan Crawford | October 11, 2019 10:31 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I think he is understating it. Will go past 1868, and that’s saying something.
“This Is Going to Be the Worst, Most Racist Presidential Campaign Since 1868
At last night’s wankfest in Minneapolis, the president* whipped up the goobers with a slanderous attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Upon waking this morning, I am informed by The New York Times that the firm owned by Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s HENCHMEN in his Ukrainian adventures, is called Fraud Guarantee, and I would like everyone in the 2019 writer’s room fired immediately and blacklisted from ever working again. Thank you…
And what of the president*? Well, he jetted off to Minneapolis to hold another one of his noisy wankfests in which he a) mocked Hunter Biden for doing about one-tenth of what his useless spalpeens do before breakfast every morning; b) did a truly terrible imitation of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page achieving orgasm, and I can’t tell you how little I wanted to type that; Serge Gainsbourg, the president* ain’t, and c) remarked that Joe Biden was only vice president because he knew how to “kiss Barack Obama’s ass.” The president* of the United States said that. And his crowd went apeshit bananas in reply.
He also whipped up the goobers with a slanderous attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar. This is going to be the worst, most racist presidential campaign since 1868, and I don’t think the elite political press is ready for it. For example, here’s the NYT’s lede on the president*’s latest episode of public insanity.
A fired-up President Trump lashed out against Democrats at a combative campaign rally on Thursday night, deriding them as “very sick and deranged people” who were only investigating him for abuse of power in order to “erase your vote.”
“Fired-up.” “Combative.”
The Hill called the rally “feisty.”
It’s right in front of their eyes, all of it. The company’s name is FRAUD GUARUNTEE, for the love of Christ.”
