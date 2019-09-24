Tame inflation —-> “soft landing”?
by New Deal democrat
I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha.
So long as inflation remains tame, the Fed has scope to bring about a “soft landing” to the slowdown, without there necessarily being a recession (so long as the Toddler in the White House doesn’t tip over the whole apple cart).
you say: “So long as “core” inflation did not get too high relative to recent history, the Fed was able – in 1984, 1994, and 1996 – to lower interest rates after having raised them, without inflation getting out of control, and without a recession.”
but there were no cuts in 1994 and a single cut from 5.5 to 5.25 does not seem enough to warrant citing.
Am I missing something?Post Comment