Dan Crawford | September 24, 2019 8:02 am



by New Deal democrat

Tame inflation —-> “soft landing”?

I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha.

So long as inflation remains tame, the Fed has scope to bring about a “soft landing” to the slowdown, without there necessarily being a recession (so long as the Toddler in the White House doesn’t tip over the whole apple cart).

