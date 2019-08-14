run75441 | August 14, 2019 7:58 am



” The long line of trucks is a traffic jam of military trucks. Shenzhen (China), to state the obvious, is across the border and located just north of Hong Kong (see map). This show of force could still be a well poised threat to Hong Kong warning them to discontinue their protests or else. Shenzhen is an approximate 20 miles from Hong Kong and can be traveled by rail, bus, or limo.

Click on the images to enlarge. On a business trip, I was scheduled to visit a PCB manufacturer in Shenzhen and was routed through Shanghai instead of Hong Kong which added hours to my trip as compared to an ~ hour coming out of Hong Kong. A train would have stopped near the Westin where I was staying.

It was obvious the company travel agency did not know the route or bother to look at a map. I arrived after midnight. I informed my Chinese associate, we would be meeting later in the morning so I could be rested enough to negotiate the return of excess air freight and negotiate the freezing of gold prices.

As you can see going back and forth between Shenzhen and Hong Kong is easy to do.