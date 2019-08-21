Open thread August 21, 2019 Dan Crawford | August 21, 2019 8:12 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
There is no question that trump is mentally ill, and poses an incredible danger to the country and to the world. If we can survive this, it will mostly be due to sheer luck.
“And thus begins another day where we as a nation throw up our hands in the face of overwhelming evidence that the president is completely insane. Sure, the Secretary of Energy—the man in charge of safeguarding the United States nuclear arsenal—got conned by a Boomer-bait Instagram scam. (Folks, your post on a social media platform is not some sort of binding contract with the company running that platform just because you say so. You signed your life away long ago when you agreed to the terms of service.) But the real action is on the Tweet Machine, where the big man himself is going absolutely intergalactic about…everything….
But then it was time for another flavor of batshit.
“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him……..like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for……….all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN
Again, with the ellipses. In case you’re wondering, Wayne Allyn Root is a conspiracy theorist who has trafficked completely evidence-free stories about Obama’s birthplace, Seth Rich, the Las Vegas shooting, and Charlottesville. He is nuts. So it’s no wonder he called Donald Trump “the King of Israel,” or suggested the Jewish people—who do not believe in a Second Coming—think Trump is the Second Coming. Who cares! Just say anything.
No, the truly incredible thing is that the President of the United States blasted this wacked-out nonsense to his 60 million-plus followers. Well, it’s incredible if you think his goal is to convince American Jews to vote for him, just like he appeared to yesterday as he seemed to wander into the same dual-loyalty tropes that caused conservatives to freak the fuck out at Ilhan Omar a little while back…..
Here, the president is suggesting that car manufacturers are bowing before Political Correctness because many are choosing to abide by California’s stricter car emissions standards. They’ve chosen the state over Trump, who’s seeking to roll back the Obama administration’s standards enacted in 2012, which ought to cut down on pollution and carbon emissions. In reality, according to The New York Times, the four companies—and, it appears, Mercedes-Benz could soon be a fifth—are siding with California because they fear the U.S. car market will be split in two, where some states have stricter standards and others abide by Trump’s lax federal ones. They want to nip that in the bud.
But even if they were really doing this for environmental reasons, that would not be “political correctness,” it would be “trying to preserve the planet as a habitat for human civilization as we know it.” You know, liberal shit. Because, contrary to the president’s characterization that all this has “very little impact on the environment!”, the Obama administration’s vehicle pollution standards are, in the Times’ estimation, “the single largest policy enacted by the United States to reduce planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions.”
No reason to worry about any of that, though. Just say whatever. When you’re King of Israel, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
