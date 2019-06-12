May real wages grow, but real aggregate payrolls on the verge of a red flag warning

The consumer price index rose +0.1% in May and declined YoY to 1.8%. Again the main reason was gas prices, which declined in during the month. Below is overall CPI (blue) vs. CPI less energy (red) for the past 20 years:

Now let’s turn to wages. Nominally, wages for non-supervisory employees increased +0.3% in May, so after inflation they were up +0.2%, an improvement over the past few months. YoY non-supervisory wages nominally were up +3.2%, which means that real wages for non-supervisory workers are up +1.6%:

This was a new 40+ year high, but in the longest view, real wages are still -2.9% below their January 1973 peak:

Finally, something important is going on with aggregate real wages. This tells us how much more American workers as a whole in real terms since the bottom just after the Great Recession. These are presently up 28.8% from their post-Great Recession low, but Are -0.1% below their January peak: