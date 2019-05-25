Dan Crawford | May 25, 2019 9:46 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for May 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The big contradiction between what the yield curve is forecasting, and what most of the rest of the long leading indicators are forecasting, continues. Meanwhile Trump’s tariff “policies” are creating chaos in other sectors.

