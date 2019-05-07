Scenes from the April jobs report

NewDealdemocrat | May 7, 2019 7:12 am



The headline news in Friday’s employment report was excellent. But underneath those headlines, all is not well.

Let’s celebrate the excellent headlines first. Adding 263,000 jobs in April was one of the dozen best reports of this entire expansion:

Next, here is the YoY% change in nonfarm payrolls, showing an uptick after the deceleration in the prior two months:

The total number of unemployed was at the lowest level in 20 years:

The number of short term unemployed people (less than 5 weeks) reached its lowest level in 49 years:

And the unemployment rate was the lowest in 50 years:

This is great news. But before you break out into a cheer of “Happy Days are Here Again!” Let’s look under the hood.

I’m going to start with the household survey, that gives us the unemployment rate. As was widely noted already Friday, both the labor force participation rate and the employment to population ratio for prime age 25-54 workers declined:

Had the participation rate simply remained at the level it was in March, the unemployment rate would have risen to 3.9% rather than declining to 3.6%.

And as I also already noted on Friday, when we measure by the household survey, only 63,000 more people are employed than half a year ago:

Sometimes this is a harbinger of things to come in the payrolls survey. Sometimes it is just noise.

In short, in the household survey, there were 103,000 fewer people who held jobs. There were also 387,000 fewer people who were unemployed. But there was a jump of 646,000 people who weren’t even in the labor force. This discrepancy will most likely resolve itself one way or the other in the next few months.

Now let’s turn to the employers’ payrolls survey, from which we get the headline jobs number. For the past few months, I have been forecasting a jobs slowdown. That has been based in part on the natural progression from long to short leading indicators to coincident indicators. Further, even when the spread between short and long term bonds simply gets tight, historically employment growth has almost always faltered. And goods-producing employment – inclu ding manufacturing and construction jobs – *always* has. So what I’m going to look at here is which sectors in the April report improved outright, and which either declined or showed deceleration. Because there’s an important difference.

This shows a decline in the job growth trend overall. For this trend to continue next month, May’s number basically must be under 200,000. First, Jared Bernstein typically compares the 3-, 6-. And 12-month average in employment growth to show the trend. Here’s his graph:

Next, just as I did last month, let’s break out the monthly gains or losses among manufacturing (blue), residential construction (red), and temporary jobs (green):