What I’m watching for this week

This week is going to be a really busy one for economic data. I’m not going to be able to do detailed posts on everything. But because in the past couple of months most of the data has gone against my “2019 slowdown” scenario, I thought both in the interests of transparency, and to put down a few benchmarks to anchor my analysis, I’d write down what I am looking for in each release.

Monday – personal income for March; personal spending for February (!) and March. Yes, we’re still playing catch-up in data releases delayed by the government shutdown. Both of these are important to my “mini-recession” hypothesis. The February spending number might still be punk, but I am expecting spending in particular to come roaring back in March, especially after the blowout March retail sales report. Basically, I think the last 45 days of Q1 pulled the economy back from a brief downturn in the first 45 days:

Tuesday – Q1 Employment Cost Index. This is a median measure of wages and benefits. It has been improving for several years now, and I am expecting it to continue. The Case-Shiller house price index also comes out Tuesday. The question will be whether house prices continue to outpace income, which I think is the case, and is one reason why the economy may be slowing, as $$$ paid on the mortgage or rent can’t be spent elsewhere. And finally, I’ll be checking to see if the weekly temporary staffing index continues to be negative.