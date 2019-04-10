run75441 | April 10, 2019 7:17 pm



When Jackasses reign.

John Kerry answers a Congressman.

“Kerry delivered his rebuke of the GOP’s inaction on the environment to Rep. James Comer (R-K.Y.). Comer questioned whether there was a reasonable way for the U.S. to afford the ideas entailed in the resolution, which was introduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in February.

Kerry: ‘There are a lot of different proposals about how to proceed. I don’t know that any of them are coming from your party or your side of the aisle.’

Kerry added: (his) ‘focus is on how we’re going to move forward despite varying positions on legislation, adding that regardless of differences among politicians, Ocasio-Cortez has in fact offered more leadership in one day or in one week than President Trump has in his lifetime on the subject.’”

Cincinnati Enquirer