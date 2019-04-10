We Were Not Walking the Planet . . .
When Jackasses reign.
John Kerry answers a Congressman.
“Kerry delivered his rebuke of the GOP’s inaction on the environment to Rep. James Comer (R-K.Y.). Comer questioned whether there was a reasonable way for the U.S. to afford the ideas entailed in the resolution, which was introduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in February.
Kerry: ‘There are a lot of different proposals about how to proceed. I don’t know that any of them are coming from your party or your side of the aisle.’
Kerry added: (his) ‘focus is on how we’re going to move forward despite varying positions on legislation, adding that regardless of differences among politicians, Ocasio-Cortez has in fact offered more leadership in one day or in one week than President Trump has in his lifetime on the subject.’”
No one seems to think of one magic bullet way out of global warming: mastering controlled thermonuclear fusion. The supply of non-glass house effect heavy hydrogen fuel is equivalent to a Pacific Ocean of sweet light crude. Unfortunately this magic is always 35 years away.
Sun in a Bottle: The Strange History of Fusion and the Science of Wishful Thinking — by Charles Seife
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001IH6WOM/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
Don’t know if its possible to speed the research much by massive investment — a la Manhattan project.
The leadership deficiency started in 1980!
Carter [cardigan and lowered temps in the Oval Office] was the last, best chance!