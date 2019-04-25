Projection is an Art, not a Science, especially for the SSA
The scary headlines of the past few days have been well-discussed below by Dale Coberly and Barkley Rosser.
Data, however, is only as good as its assumptions, and the overall trend is well worth a glance. (Note: I took the 2013-2017 data from BC professor (and director of their Center for Retirement Research) Alicia H. Munnell’s Table 1 here.
|Year of Trustees Report:
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|First year outgo exceeded income excluding interest
|2010
|2010
|2010
|2010
|2010
|2010
|2010
|First year outgo projected to exceed income including interest
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2018
|2020
|Year trust fund assets are projected to be exhausted
|2033
|2033
|2034
|2034
|2034
|2034
|2035
Note that last year’s projection that 2018 would have a funding shortfall turned out to be so incorrect that this year’s report didn’t even pretend there would be excessive demand until next year.* Also note that, despite a relatively anemic recovery in the labor force, the projection “we’re out of funds” date keeps getting extended, though not so much as it did pre-Tepid Depression years.
More coming up. As usual, the report is only so good as its data assumptions and there are some interesting assumptions made.
*Part of this, as Henry Aaron noted Tuesday, is that the Disability portion of SSDI has declined precipitously from projections.
