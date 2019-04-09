Open thread April 9, 2019 Dan Crawford | April 9, 2019 9:35 pm Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
In Isaac Asimov’s “Nightfall,” the alien planet Kalgash is a planet with five suns that sees nightfall only once every 2,049 years — daytime as a result spanning 24 hours a day. Not having any historical record — apparently civilization about as modern as early Greece — when the night eventually occurs the inhabitants go crazy and burn down their civilization just so they can see.
New book: The Uninhabitable Earth: Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak — sooner than you think.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/07/climate-change-earth-too-hot-for-humans.html
In the not too distant future, global warming could make the earth so utterly uninhabitable that the only way to save mankind would be to nuculearly burn down our civilization to induce nuclear winter. You take it from there. :-OPost Comment