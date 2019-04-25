Media Continues VSP Story On Social Security

Here we go again. We have arrived at the time for the release of the annual Social Security Administration (SSA) report. It got the usual headlines across the media, that the SSA will “run out of money” in 2034. Most of the stories played it all scary, although noting that after the system will still pay 3/4 of what it was. But, of course, Congress can act now to fix the system the stories say, leaving it vague what that would amount to. Two points on this.
The first is that basically this is a repeat of the deadlines reported last year, 2034 still the year estimated for the trust fund comes to an end, the moment when the baby boomers arguably stop paying for their own retirement, as was put in place back in 1983, the year of the last major change in the system. So, no new news on those fronts, although most of the media did not note this. This was supposed to be dramatic new revelation.
The second is that there actually is a piece of new news, and it happens to be good. It is that the Disability System seems to have become financially stabilized. This was probably the part of the system that had been recently in the worst financial shape, but now it is doing much better. However, this good news was downplayed, to the extent it was reported at all. This would have distracted from the bad news stories, which the VSPs like to push so as to suggest cuts in benefits so those tax cuts for the rich can be preserved.
Barkley Rosser
for anyone who doesn’t know VSP stands for “very serious people” (I think). I think it was David Brooks who first said something like “all the serious people know SS ..” is broken or words to that effect. Or maybe he got it from someone else. thing is these guys get all their ideas from talking to those “serious people.”
I forgot to mention the improvement in the Disability Insurance projections in my own Angry Bear post. Probably because I don’t take the projections very seriously… we know they will change. And we also know that Social Security will probably need a little more income in the future. So I merely point out that the “huge looming unfunded 15 Trillion Dollar Deficit” doesn’t amount to much (about a dollar per week) when you break it down to per person per year,
And then I keep telling people that none of this has anything to do with the FEDERAL deficit and does not affect the taxes rich people pay.
But even the serious people don’t understand that.
Coberly,
Yes, VSP stands for “Very Serious People.” I am not sure who coined it, but indeed for a long tine in Washington “Serious People” has long been used without self-irony as a way to distinguish who should be listed to “seriously” and whom not, with an especially silly and egregious story long pushed on this regarding Social Security.
I am not totally opposed to Coberly’s tax suggestion, but I think if it really is needed, I thin simply raising the cap would do it and get a lot more support.
Raising or eliminating the cap on wages that are subject to taxes could reduce the long-range
deficit in the Social Security trust funds. For example, phasing in an increase in the maximum
taxable earnings to cover 90% of earnings over the next decade would eliminate roughly 30% of
the long-range shortfall in Social Security.
If all earnings were subject to the payroll tax, but the
current-law base was retained for benefit calculations, the Social Security trust funds would
remain solvent for over 60 years. However, having different bases for contributions and benefits
would weaken the traditional link between the taxes workers pay into the system and the benefits
they receive.
Dan,
I think a certain amount of cap raising could happen without breaking that link. Obviously there are lots of variations on these proposals. What hardly anybody supports, although people like olsm are right that both Clinton and Obama have been open to somewhat as supposed parts of “grand bargains” pushed by VSPs has been some cuts in benefits. It is the hallmark of VSPdom to link a fica tax increase with some sort of benefits cut. This is the stuff that makes VSPs eally know Who They Are, even though the public does not remotely support benefit cuts, and if push comes to shove supports some sort of tax increase to cover it, even a majority of Republicans. This has simply always been the case. But the VSPs know better, or so they think.
Rosser
i am not sure what i gain by arguing with people who are friends of Social Security, but
“simply” raising the cap gets you 60 years of solvency. and huge political opposition from the people with power and money. and it changes the very nature of SS from insurance for workers paid for by workers, to welfare for workers paid for by “the rich.”
simply increasing the payroll tax by one dollar per week per year gets you solvency forever and no opposition … from anyone sane… because it preserves Roosevelt’s idea of “not the dole.”
Rosser
what is it you find so attractive about raising the cap?
is it because you don’t think workers can afford to save (via the payroll tax) and extra dollar per week?
or because you think people who have never paid into the tax should be able to collect the benefits (“expand Social Security”)?
or because you think as a matter of cosmic justice the rich ought to pay for the poor. like say show your tax returns at the grocery check out counter, and if you earn “too much” money you have to pay for the groceries of the next ten people in line?
or because you think the working class would rather live on the dole than have the pride and moral high ground that comes with “I paid for it myself”?
Maybe you would consider raising the benefits to SSI (a welfare program that is NOT Social Security) which “The rich” could pay for as part of their contribution to the general welfare, not to say national security.
Why do you want to break the legs of Social Security by forcing it to bear burdens it was not designed to do?
Putting your political energy into a fair minimum wage would be more honest. And safer.
SS has worked for 80 years because it is NOT the dole. It has been “the third rail of politics” because the workers can say “I paid for it myself!”
Rosser
if i read Dan’s comment correctly it would take taxing ALL income over the cap to get your 60 years of solvency. That doesn’t sound like “a certain amount of cap raising.”
And in case you missed it… getting to that cap at 90% of earnings… that would eliminate 30% of the projected actuarial deficit (not THE deficit) doesn’t sound like a complete solution… merely a way to annoy “the rich:” and make sure even the not insane rich come out against SS. Another much overlooked fact is that you could achieve the same result imply by removing the tax exemption from the benefits given to high earners in lieu of payroll. This tax dodge is a big cause of the Social Security actuarial deficit… and it could be fixed, fairly, without even mentioning Social Security.
But we have created a generation of … ah… people… who can't think honestly about what they need and what they should pay for themselves if they can, or pay for collectively if that's the most efficient way. Instead it's all a game of tax dodges and political lies and self deception and frankly a kind of insanity that seems to affect the poor as well as the rich.