Open thread March 30, 2019
As we move further on up the road(one of my favorite songs), it becomes more and more apparent that these people actually are deplorable.
“The prevailing absurdity of a debate between a bunch of Republicans about whether Donald Trump should be their party’s nominee in 2020 was shattered by a single moment from New York Times columnist Bret Stephens. It was not anything Stephens said, but what was said to him. He played a recording of a death threat he received at his office at the Times, a reminder that while Donald Trump is not necessarily of a different kind, he is of a different degree. Here’s what the caller said.
‘Hey, Bret, what do you think? You think the pen is mightier than the sword or that the AR is mightier than the pen? I don’t carry an AR, but once we start shooting you fuckers, you’re not going to pop up like you do now. You’re worthless. The press is the enemy of the United States people.’
The recording detonated in the room like a flashbang, as the few hundred who had paid to watch this outbreak of Civil Discourse were brought crashing down to earth. The president is no carnival act—or, as one of his defenders would later put it here, a source of “entertainment,” an ode to the reality show presidency’s decline into vacuous infotainment. He is dangerous. People’s lives are on the line. This is no debate-club fodder, but you couldn’t always tell from the proceedings here.
‘After the Billy Bush tape, my friends asked how I could still support Trump,’ Liz Peek, a conservative columnist and Fox News contributor, told the audience in her closing statement. ‘My answer? Education reform.’ The auditorium erupted in laughter, as the final absurd capstone was placed on the evening. Arguing in favor of the president, an adult human was suggesting she’d voted for the ‘grab ’em by the pussy’ guy because he was a Charter School Buff.'”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a26985901/jeff-flake-renominate-trump-debate-republican-party-kris-kobach/
EM:
A friend of mine once said, it was not until the pacifists got angry did the US enter the war. I tend to think he was right. We have not really been angry yet because we are talking to cheap hoods. Trump is just another version of them, cheap white punk who has never had to do his own dirty work. It was always someone else who cleaned up his self-ejaculated mess. I do not believe we are angry enough yet.
I had a German R&D director who kept broadcasting emails to create issues for me in this company I worked for in the US. Publicly, I asked him why and he never answered. I was walking in the building and I had a component related issue to bring to him. He was just sitting there alone in the conference room when I walked in and it was shortly after his email to me. He turned all shades of white when he was alone with me. There was no one there to defend him. It was the most pleasant conversation I ever had with him. The superiority was established then and he left me alone from that point onward.
People will abandon Trump when they have no more use for him and the time will come when he has to answer. Still 6 more months of Grand Jury sessions to go.
Does it ever occur to anybody that the pres is trying to evaporate the entire Obamacare setup as unconstitutional because the pres doesn’t want to go through another four years as pres — because he didn’t want or expect to go through the first four years as pres — and this may be the only certain path to electoral defeat (got scared when he saw how well he was classifying himself as a victim of Mueller. All this going back an fourth to Margo — all this passing the time of day watching Fox (trying to make the time of day pass) trapped in executive time! — who has the (lack of) energy to go through another four years of working overtime lying every time he walks outside the WH?
Get word of this to the Republican party and maybe they will catch on to how much of a traitor he is to their (not really his) party and not just to the nation (e.g., spying for Russia and North Korea and whoever wants to build a hotel).
Seriously; funny but not kidding.
Not a chance.
If Trump loses the election he will find a host of prosecutors waiting for him as soon as he steps off the Inaugural Stage. Or more than likely, as soon as he steps onto the first tee at Maralago since he will not attend.
He needs to win for his freedom.Post Comment