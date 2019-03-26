Maybe No Conspiracy Or Coordination, But Lots And Lots Of Collusion
Trump and his supporters have been loudly claiming that the Barr letter about the Mueller report has shown “no collusion!” which has been shouted loudly from the rooftops, with many supposedly respectable sources such as the New York Times agreeing with this assessment, thus supporting the long running Trump/Hannity repeated claim.
But I note that the big headline on this morning’s Washington Post was “Mueller Finds No Conspiracy,” not “No Collusion.” Indeed, a careful reading of the clearly carefully written Barr letter finds it not using the word “collusion” at all. Its crucial getting Trump off a major hook says that the available evidence suggests that there was “no conspiracy and no coordination.” Nothing about collusion.
Clearly few have even notieced this, very few besides myself so far, but I did occasionally see commentators noting that while Trump/Hannity were constantly denying “collusion” with the Russians, Mueller was not investigsting that, ssomething that is not iillegal in any case, but instead “conspiracy” was what was being investigated, something that is a crime. While I am about to accuse Trump of stupidity, I think he or somebody figured it out that pushing this “no collusion” line would end up as it has as indeed Mueller was not investigating the not-illegal “collusion.” So far, they are getting away with this scam.
So how do these things differ? Conspiracy and cooedination both imply some amount of planning and direction, with for conspiracy some sort of communication and agreement on the plan with the other conspiring party, namely the Russians. What apparently the Mueller report finds is none of that: no central plan or direction or the making of such a plan with the Russians. This indeed looks like it is true, although some of what went on around the Trump Tower meeting gets pretty borderline, even as that seems to have been sort of a mutually botched meeting.
But on the matter of collusion we have piles of evidence that this has occurred, and the evidence is the large pile of indictments that Mueller has brought forward against a lot of people, with many of those charged with having unreported meetings and dealings with Russians, including passing of information back and forth, with many of these then lying about all this, and with some of these people pleading guilty of what they were charrged with. These actions have involved very clearly in many cases collusion with the Russians rhese people were dealing with. The crucial diffeeence is that it appears that all this collusion was unplanned and undirected. It was disorganized and spontaneous collusion, although serious enough to bring about efforts to cover up what was going on by many, including apparently Trump himself, even if AG Barr has decided he did not commit obstruction of justice.
The only person I have seen so far to have sort of caught on to this, although not quite as clearly as I am stating here, Juan Cole today. He notes that Trump himself is simply so disorganized and frankly stupid that he is barely capable of cooking up such an organized conspiracy. No conspiracy was organized. But given his situation of being deeply in hock to the Russians and wanting major business with them, showed up in the many efforts to work together, especially given that Mueller’s group found the Russians actively intervening in the election itself to the point that Mueller indicted a bunch of them, although it seems they were largely working without any plan or coordination with Trump or his campaign.
To close this out, of course I am watchng Hannity, who is ranting and raving about “no collusion,” but he is lying as usual. He demands the rest of the media to apologize, but he is the liar. There was lots and lots of collusion, and we know it. It was simply collusion without any organized conspiracy or coordination.
Barkley Rosser
There were two pieces to the Mueller investigation. The Russian intervention in the election and the question of whether there were American co-conspirators. The investigation took over two years and was apparently very thorough. The purpose to understand and prevent such events in the future. The President’s reaction to the AG’s summary of the report illustrates why so many men and women of good will were and remain suspicious of his motives in this affair. Not a single mention of the underlying issue! Not a moment spent contemplating how he might protect the country from another such attack. Nothing but a stream of bile focused on how he can use the fact that his involvement apparently didn’t rise to the level of a chargeable crime to his political advantage! If he had the grace to focus on the external threat and council that we let go of the past he would find many converts among those who are tired of the entire affair. But he is incapable of that. And in his thirst for revenge, he will trigger a release of the full report which will not be kind to him and his minions.
Trump can say what he wants, and I certainly believe he is a total moron, but that report will be made public over his dead body if he has anything to do with it.
Bark, I do not know if you saw this from the links below:
I hesitate to get too far into this discussion without seeing the actual report. But in this one area I am as confused as the author:
“Why in the dang heck did the special counsel’s office just go out of its way to accuse former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of discussing Russia policy in 2016 with someone who had ongoing ties to Russian intelligence … if it was also about to conclude that no one in the campaign “conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities”?
Here’s what I’m talking about:
• In March 2018, the special counsel’s office made a filing in its case against a lawyer named Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about something related to Paul Manafort’s pre-Trump work in Ukraine with another Trump adviser named Rick Gates. In that filing, the special counsel noted that a fourth individual involved in Manafort’s business “has ties to a Russian intelligence service and had such ties in 2016.” He’s called Person A here, but other reports identified him as Konstantin Kilimnik…..
• In July 2018, Mueller formally accused Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, of hacking and distributing Democratic Party emails in 2016.
• Then, in November 2018, the special counsel’s office asked a federal judge to formally rule that Manafort had lied to authorities about (among other things) meeting with Kilimnik in New York City in August 2016. In a January 2019 filing, Manafort’s defense team disclosed that the special counsel had asserted that, at that August 2016 meeting, Manafort and Kilimnik discussed Trump campaign polling information as well as a potential resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, over which the U.S. had imposed economic sanctions on Russia. In a February 2019 hearing, here’s what special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said about the issue: “This goes, I think, very much to the heart of what the special counsel’s office is investigating. And in 2016 there is an in-person meeting with someone who the government has certainly proffered to this court in the past, is understood by the FBI, assessed to be—have a relationship with Russian intelligence.”
So, it’s on the record that the special counsel believes that Paul Manafort met, while he was Trump’s campaign chairman, with an individual who had ongoing ties to the Russian intelligence agency that interfered in the 2016 election. We know that their meeting touched on a topic with direct relevance to U.S. sanctions against Russia. We know that sanctions were one of the big reasons that the Russian government was interested in the 2016 U.S. election to begin with. How, then, does Mueller square the existence of this meeting with a conclusion that no one on the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its 2016 election interference? And if Mueller believes that no such coordination took place, then what was the point of pursuing a finding of fact that seems to suggest otherwise in federal court a month ago?
It is urgent that the full Mueller report be released if only to prevent my brain from self-combusting while trying to figure this out!”
I simply do not know how that does not show a conspiracy.
Trying to evaluate this situation based on Barr’s letter is a waste of time. Barr is untrustworthy to say the least. Only the report itself will reveal what evidence was found on the various issues. Given the DOJ’s policy of refusing to consider charges against a President while he is sitting, Barr and Rosenstein’s opinions are irrelevant as are Mueller’s if he expressed any. What to do with the evidence, if anything, is up to Congress. Barr’s letter is a not very well disguised effort at a whitewash.
I do agree with some of the commentators that while Congress has to clarify matters, impeachment is a non starter and the Democrats should work on perfecting their appeal on the issues that worked well in the midterms. Voting him out is the only way to get rid of the disease in the White House.
JackD:
I will leave this to the better minds amongst us. We do need to see the report.
One of the lessons here is that Congress must pursue this hard in the future, and now, as soon as a matter goes into law enforcement tge standards of evidence, culpability and proof rise – and this Trump vignette simply informs a future President how far they can go, inviting who knows what (though the public clearly needs to be concerned about this President holding a stamped and ready get out of jail card in a second term and a catalog of how to do just-short-of-conspiracy efforts).
The Congress can deter by bringing visibility, by informing the public, and possibly by impeachment actions. They need to do a lot of this now to deter a next-time.
EM,
The Manafort stuff may be the worst, but several of the other cases they brought, as well as some they di d not (nobody out of the infamous Trump Tower meeting?), are pretty stinky. Again, they may have not reflected an organized conspiracy, but sure looks like lots of collusion, as I said.
And I have finally seen someone making the same point I have here, Dana Milbank, of WaPo, also arguing that while collusion was clearly rampant, Trump is too stupid to actually properly conspire.
lol on the stupidity of Trump. Yeah, the Trump Tower stuff was the closest he go to conspiracy. Like I said, it is give and take. Russian agent says we got this on your organization Donald, Trump’s kids retort that undermining us won’t get you anywhere because we will be toast. Russian agent says yeah, we get that so we won’t push too hard………..for now.
I think the US leaving the Nuclear agreement via the Trump organization is already a good example of a soft Russian government objective being met. Stoking Venezuela to depeg from the dollar and join the "new" global reserve currency Putin and Xi are putting together is another. Trump plays the bad cop by joining the "establishment" over illegally overthrowing the Maduro government. Putin the good cop, who supports the Maduro government with aid and now military aid and pushes for depeg, which they are eventually gonna have to do. The real goal of both is a dollar crisis and destruction of the banking system which is based on dollars. That is the long goal. It weakens the US financial position and forces either socialization of assets aka socialism or "free market" debt liquidation of a Ron Paul-ian fantasy. Both would isolate the united states and especially its ties with Europe, who becomes really alone.