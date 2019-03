Robert Waldmann | March 2, 2019 11:00 pm



“she was condemned by bipartisan leadership for suggesting pro-Israel lobbying groups … influence American politics.”

Front page of WWW.washingtonpost.com, Deanna Paul does not seem to notice that the events she describe are insane.

It is, in fact, true that it is not allowed to note that AIPAC is a lobby or that it influences politics. This shows that it is a lobby with huge influence on politics.

This is bipartisan insanity.