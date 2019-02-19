run75441 | February 19, 2019 9:06 pm



This is really, really Rich . . .

Nick Sandmann, high school junior who faced off with Native American elder Nathan Phillips on the Lincoln Memorial steps is suing WaPo for $250 million. It is “only the beginning said attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry, on their firm’s website, noting that it was the ‘first lawsuit’ on Sandmann’s behalf.”

The Nathan Phillips MAGA smirker “video went viral in January as multiple groups collided after Sandmann attended the Right to Life March and Phillips attended the Indigenous People’s March, two separate events. Sandmann did not give way upon Phillp’s approach at the Lincoln Memorial.