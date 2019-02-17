The 2017 GOP tax scam may hurt the economy this spring
by New Deal democrat
It turns out that part of the GOP tax scam of 2017 might hurt the economy this year. That’s because the total decline in the amount of tax refunds going to tax filers this looks like it is going to be enough to affect consumer spending significantly this spring.
This post is up at Seeking Alpha.
Special bonus: a few RW commenters there really don’t seem to like it!
