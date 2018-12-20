Dan Crawford | December 20, 2018 9:14 pm



by New Deal democrat

The Transportation Slowdown

Well over 100 years ago, Charles Dow (he of the Dow Jones Industrial Average) posited a theory that industrial and transportation stock prices should move in tandem. Why? Because everything that factories produced had to be transported to market for delivery.

So it is of interest that FedEx said yesterday that its business has been slowing down. And an important trucking transportation metric softened in November, as reported last week.

But readers of my “Weekly Indicators” columns got a heads up over two months ago.

I explain why in a post over at Seeking Alpha.