November jobs report: another good report with some signs of deceleration

The more leading numbers in the report tell us about where the economy is likely to be a few months from now. These were mixed.

September was revised downward by -13,000. October was revised upward by +1,000, for a net change of -12,000.

Here are the headlines on wages and the broader measures of underemployment:

the average manufacturing workweek was unchanged at 40.8 hours. This is one of the 10 components of the LEI.

construction jobs rose by +6300. YoY construction jobs are up +71,400.

temporary jobs rose by +8300. This is positive, but marks continued deceleration from its 12 month average of +15,000.

the number of people unemployed for 5 weeks or less rose by +69,000 from 2,057,000 to 2,126,000. The post-recession low was set six months ago at 2,034,000.

Other important coincident indicators help us paint a more complete picture of the present:

Overtime was unchanged at 3.5 hours.

Professional and business employment (generally higher-paying jobs) increased by +32,000 and is up +563,000 YoY.

the index of aggregate hours worked for non-managerial workers rose by +0.1%.

the index of aggregate payrolls for non-managerial workers rose by +0.7%.

Other news included:

the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey increased by +233,000 jobs. This represents an increase of 2,759,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,443,000 in the establishment survey.

Government jobs decreased by -6,000.

the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up was unchanged at 60.6% m/m and is +0.5% YoY.

The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.9% m/m and is up +0.2% YoY.

SUMMARY

This was another good report. The worst that can be said is that it is a deceleration from last month’s excellent report, which I described as overall the best of this entire expansion. Perhaps the most positive aspect of this report was the nice pop in aggregate payrolls, up 0.7%, and that nominal wages for average workers coninued to increase more than 3% YoY.

There was a little fraying around the edges, as involuntary part time employment, the U-6 underemployment rate, and the number of those who aren’t even looking but would like a job now all increased. Temporary employment, a particularly good leading indicator for overall employment, shows continued signs of deceleration (growth, but at a slower pace).

Bottom line: clear sailing in the present and in the near future, with some grayish clouds perhaps on the horizon.