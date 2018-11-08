Setting markers for a 2019 slowdown in the jobs market

How might a slowdown (not a recession, but a decline in growth to the 1%-2% YoY range in GDP) that I’ve been forecasting for around midyear 2019 manifest itself in the employment arena?

One of my mantras is that “hiring leads firing.” In other words, companies slow or stop their hiring plans, or cut back on hours, before they actually start laying people off.

So, one natural place to look is the “hires” component of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey. Here’s what the *rate* of hiring looks like over the nearly 20 year life of that survey:

If there is a slowdown, I would expect this rate to plateau, in the 3.7%-3.9% range, similar to its plateauing in 2015-16, when we had the “shallow industrial recession.” Obviously there’s not enough there to make a call at this point, but this is a data point I’ll be watching.