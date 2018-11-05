Greenspan promoting “Entitlement” cuts as the necessary solution to the economy. 25% worth!
From an interview on NPR’s Here and Now comes:
“The official actuaries of the Social Security system say in order to get our Social Security and retirement funds in balance, they’d have to cut benefits by 25 percent indefinitely into the future,” he says. “Do I think it’s going to happen? Well I don’t know, but this is one of the reasons why inflation is the major problem out there. So long as you don’t do it, you’re going to cause the debt overall — the total government debt — to rise indefinitely, and that is an unstable situation.”
He adds: “In the book … discussing what the long-term outlook is all about, we say that the issue of the aging of the population and its consequences on entitlements is having a significant negative deterioration over the long run. The reason for that is what the data unequivocally show is that entitlements — which are mandated by law — are gradually and inexorably driving our gross domestic savings, and the economy, dollar for dollar. And so long as that happens, we have to borrow from abroad, which is our current account deficit.”
He also said:
“When you deal with fear, it is very difficult to classify,” he tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson. “But you can look at the consequences of it, and the consequence is basically a suppressed level of innovation and therefore of capital investment and a disinclination to take risks.”
I agree with this, but not just as it relates to “ a suppressed level of innovation…” but instead as it relates to the 2005 World Bank report on what produces wealth in a developed economy like ours. It comes down to trust. Trust in your judicial system and trust in your education system. I discuss this in the following 3 posts: 2007, 2009, 2011
Human capital is where it’s at!
Attention Republicans/Blue Dog Democrates: Tax cuts as stimulus work against your goal
It’s not the tax and spending cuts, it’s the destroyed trust that has doomed our eco
This election at it’s core is about trust. Destroy that, and we have no democracy, we have no economy. It’s that simple. That McConnell et al has decided he will not abide by the rules agreed to in conducting the business of the Senate means we have no currently functioning democracy. That is how fragile democracy in the US is. Our democracy comes down to two people, the leaders of each party in the Senate agreeing to the rules. When one decides not to, there is nothing that can be done other than vote.
You can hear the full interview here:
Trust – I could’t agree more. Thanks for shining this light.
Paul Krugman has been pounding the drum for years about the GOP’s repeated con game of creating deficits when they are in power, then running through the room with their hair on fire on how deficits are going to be our downfall and so we MUST, MUST, MUST cut entitlements. And yet we never seem to catch on.
It seems to me we should make all income, not just wages, subject to FICA. Of course we could never touch what gets shipped off-shore anyway, so we’d just have to let that slide, I suppose……..still, as long only the ‘wage slaves’ are taxed, things will only get worse.
You still have trust? I gave that up after the Iraq War, the bailouts the Obama Betrayal and Citizens United. Now I just assume the worst, no matter who is in power, and rarely am I disappointed.
Greenspan made his career on Social Security acting as a shill of financial oligarchy. “Greenspan commission” raised Social Security taxes, which allowed to finance subsequent wars in 1983.
https://dissidentvoice.org/2010/04/how-ronald-reagan-and-alan-greenspan-pulled-off-the-greatest-fraud-ever-perpetrated-against-the-american-people/
This was one the first substantial neoliberal reforms enacted.
== quote ==
If Reagan had campaigned for the presidency by promising big tax cuts for the rich and pledging to make up for the lost revenue by imposing substantial tax increases on the working class, he would probably not have been elected. But that is exactly what Reagan did, with the help of Alan Greenspan. Consider the following sequence of events:
1) President Reagan appointed Greenspan as chairman of the 1982 National Commission on Social Security Reform (aka The Greenspan Commission)
2) The Greenspan Commission recommended a major payroll tax hike to generate Social Security surpluses for the next 30 years, in order to build up a large reserve in the trust fund that could be drawn down during the years after Social Security began running deficits.
The 1983 Social Security amendments enacted hefty increases in the payroll tax in order to generate large future surpluses.
== end ==