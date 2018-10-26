When the stock market headlines the political blogs . . .

That’s because it’s a sign of emotion, and it means that amateurs are paying close attention. By the time that happens, the big move is over, or at least almost over.

Here’s a pro tip: when you see a daily stock market move leading the political blogs, it’s a sign of a bottom, not a top.

Even with the big drop yesterday, the S&P 500 isn’t down -10% from its recent high last month. That’s not even a “correction,” which typically happen at least once a year. We’ve had as big or bigger moves downward a number of times during this bull market, including a -20% down move in 2011.

Could the market move still lower? Of course! In fact, a “re-test” of yesterday’s low is likely. But in terms of this signaling a recession in the next 3-6 months? No way. The long leading indicators haven’t turned decisively south yet, let alone other reliable short leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing surveys:

or even more reliable and less noisy, initial jobless claims:

These are well within their five year declining track, and show absolutely zero sign of stress. If they started showing up at 225,000 or higher for a few weeks, or went negative YoY, I’d start paying more attention. This morning’s report was 215,000.

Yawn.