Presidential alert sysytem
Via AOL is an interesting program:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is testing a new “presidential alert” system nationwide for the first time next week that will make it possible for Donald Trump to directly message nearly everyone in the nation who has a cell phone.
Officials insisted that the system cannot be used for political purposes. FEMA also assured people that it can’t track cell phone users’ locations through the alert system.
No one with a cell phone can opt out of presidential alerts.
The Wireless Emergency Alert system message test is being carried out by FEMA in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, FEMA said in a statement posted on its website Thursday.
Definitely not going to be used to deliver a message to all humanity (Charlie Chaplain – The Great Dictator).
Trump is going to get his version out there no matter what his lie will be. This is scary stuff.
FEMA, of course! The agency that was supposed to be opersting the reeducation camps in the abandoned Walmarts. Omg every accusation a confession #14692!Post Comment