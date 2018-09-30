I Believe Kellyanne Conway
In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union, Kellyanne Conway said, “I’m a victim of sexual assault, I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be accountable for your own conduct.”
KELLYANNE CONWAY: I would talk to some of the members of Congress out there when I was younger and prettier, them rubbing up against girls, sticking their tongues down women’s throats who – uninvited, who didn’t like it.
CHRIS MATTHEWS: Yes.
CONWAY: Yes, you’re saying yes because you know it’s true. They used to –
MATTHEWS: No, I’m hearing it – I’ve heard the camps, of course, but I want to ask you –
CONWAY: They did – no, absolutely. And some of them, by the way, on the list of people who won’t support Donald Trump because they all ride around on their high horse.
I sort of admire KellyAnne for her dogged persistence in coming up with reasons why the unacceptable is acceptable, but on the merits I can not stand her and her apparent acceptance of men behaving badly does not change my view. At the end of the day she has been used badly. In the Trump/Kavanaugh vernacular "she has been ridden hard and put away wet". Not a role model and nothing particularly admirable about her.