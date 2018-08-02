Midyear update: long leading forecast through H1 2019 at Seeking Alpha

(Dan here…I thought I should pass this along for NDd)

by New Deal democrat

My midyear update of the 8 long leading indicators, taking the forecast all the way through the middle of next year, is up at Seeking Alpha.Not only is it informative, but I get a few pennies if you click and read it. So click and read it!

Btw, I don’t have a lot to add to whatever you’ve read elsewhere on the data releases so far this week. So tomorrow I’ll do a potpourri with pithy comments on each, OK?