“Corporations… make profits appear in low-tax countries; but there’s very little real production or employment behind those profits…. Tax-haven countries… show… ridiculously high levels of profits relative to wages… because the profits aren’t being earned where they’re being reported…. Ireland….”

Krugman is referring to transfer pricing manipulation. One would have hoped tax reform would make enforcing the arm’s length standard more vigorous by beefing up the IRS team and making the tax code less complex. The 2017 tax act made the system a lot more complicated which has led the tax lawyer profession very happy as they know get to bill a lot more hours further gaming an overly complicated tax code. And of course the Republicans in Congress are slashing IRS budget.

In other words, Republican leaders are not serious about any of this as all they want is more tax cuts for the rich.