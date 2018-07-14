Real average and aggregate wages: July 2018 update
By now you’ve probably read elsewhere that YoY wages for average workers actually declined slightly (-0.1%):
But the flatness goes back further: all the way to February 2016:
Real wages have only grown 0.4% in the last 2 years and 4 months.
So why is the consumer economy still growing? In part because the savings rate has declined:
Another reason for the growth, at least this year, which I’m unable to graph, is that on net there was about $4 Billion per month cut in withheld taxes, much and perhaps most of which is being spent.
Finally, let me update the graph on real aggregate wage growth, which shows that since their bottom way back in October 2009, they have risen by about 26%:
Basically, the improvement in the employment rate, plus the growth in average hours worked, is making up for the stagnation in real hourly wages.
Good work! The Trumpsters are celebrating the 2.7% increase in nominal compensation as if this were a tremendous increase in real compensation. Since when did we decide not to look at the increase in the consumer price index?
I am still looking for an answer to how, if at all, inflation is considered when reporting the rate of growth in GDP. I have absolutely no use for Trump in any arena–he is a fraud on everything–but I think he was slightly unfairly treated when folks took him to task for stating GDP had doubled or tripled under his watch. I think he was referring to the growth rate of GDP which still does not make his statement accurate unless you cherry pick the quarters compared, but certainly makes more sense. My question is whether the uptick in inflation is playing any role in the slightly more robust growth in GDP. On the topic at hand, real wages have barely budged since the late 1970’s and there are a variety of government policies to blame as well as globalization and automation. Of course, the concept of real wage growth is deceptive. If it took 15 hours of work to buy a tv set in 1980 and it still takes 15 hours of work to buy a set today, can we say there has been no real wage growth when the tv set today is a large flat screen smart tv and the one in 1980 was smaller, weighed 60 pounds and was dumb?
Terry…while I think the question is worth considering, are you using your anecdoteof the TV as a question or an answer?
