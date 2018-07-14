Children immigrants are becoming bigger business
Detaining immigrant children has morphed into a surging industry in the U.S. that now reaps $1 billion annually — a tenfold increase over the past decade, an Associated Press analysis finds.
Health and Human Services grants for shelters, foster care and other child welfare services for detained unaccompanied and separated children soared from $74.5 million in 2007 to $958 million in 2017. The agency is also reviewing a new round of proposals amid a growing effort by the White House to keep immigrant children in government custody.
Currently, more than 11,800 children, from a few months old to 17, are housed in nearly 90 facilities in 15 states — Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Mom, I got the big promotion!! I am now in charge of twenty cages of children!
https://www.somethingawful.com/news/we-are-evil/
Note that for 10 of those 11 years, Trump was NOT president. And even the 2017 budget was passed when Obarfa was still this White House.
Karl:
Note that Obama did not have a zero tolerance policy as put in place by an AG who looks similar to the Reverend Henry Kaine from Poiterguest.
Note that Obama did house children who showed up unaccompanied at the border.
Note that Obama did separate children when it was unsure the adult was not their parent or related or needed other care.
Note that Obama did not have a practice of prosecuting parents for crossing the border illegally, thus separating them from their children, or intentionally separating parents and children into different facilities as a deterrent measure. Crossing the border illegally was treated as a misdemeanor as it should be now.
Note that any thought of separating families was dismissed by Obama.
This a pretty contentious topic and you bringing the lies of Trump, Sessions, McConnell, Ryan, and the Republicans does little for you.
Karl defends this because it happened under Obama? I guess Karl is not aware that the zero tolerance policy will increase this abuse exponentially.
” . . . when Obarfa was still this White House.”
I’m sorry to see that AB tolerates this sort of juvenile trolling.
“Crossing the border illegally was treated as a misdemeanor as it should be now.”
A lot of things should be “misdemeanors”, but then the prison industry complex would not be a growth sector.Post Comment