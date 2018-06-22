Open thread June 22, 2018 Dan Crawford | June 22, 2018 10:34 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Yes, Dems need to stop bringing knives to a gun fight. Even if it means you have to be mean to people who more than deserve it.
“Perhaps, and I’m just spitballing here, we shouldn’t equate the words of the goddamn President* of the United States with the comments of television stars and aging actors. Maybe what the president* said from a podium in Duluth carries more weight behind it than what Peter Fonda said in Cannes? The Times piece poses an interesting question that it is far too timid to answer.
This approach traces back to the day Mr. Trump first announced his campaign for president in 2015, when he labeled many Mexican immigrants as “rapists,” a portrayal that drew furious protests.
Mr. Trump recalled that controversy just this week and doubled down on it. “Remember I made that speech and I was badly criticized? ‘Oh, it’s so terrible, what he said,’ ” he said with derision during a speech to the National Federation of Independent Business on Tuesday. “Turned out I was 100 percent right. That’s why I got elected.” Indeed, the lesson that Mr. Trump took from his nastier-than-thou campaign was that the more outrageous he was, the more incendiary his rhetoric, the more attention he drew and the more votes he received. Any expectation that he would put the harsh language aside to become more of a moral leader as president has proved illusory.
Maybe the country is full of enough racists, xenophobes, nativists, and angry idiots that it elected a dangerous buffoon to lead it, and maybe that’s a more important subject than whether or not somebody said a mean thing to Ivanka Trump. Maybe calling the Trump voters what they are, based on what they’ve done to the rest of us, is more important to the survival of the Republic than what three jamokes in a diner think of brown people who are coming to murder them in their beds.
Jesus, Duluth is 1676 miles from the southern border at Brownsville and, anyway, immigration has been good for Duluth’s local economy. So why did people there on Wednesday night applaud wildly this brand of truthless slander?
“The Democrats want open borders. Let everybody come in. Let everybody pour in, we don’t care, let them come in from the Middle East, let them come in from all over the place. We don’t care. We’re not going to let it happen. Today I signed an executive order. We are going to keep families together, but the border is going to be just as tough as it’s been. Democrats don’t care about the impact of uncontrolled migration on your communities. Democrats put illegal immigrants before they put American citizens. What the hell is going on?”
I guarantee you it wasn’t because Kathy Griffin made a video.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a21750189/donald-trump-incivility-new-york-times/Post Comment