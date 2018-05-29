Robert Waldmann | May 29, 2018 7:11 pm



The extreme conflict between the establishment and the new natonal populist majority in Parliament has spooked investors. The difference between the Italian and German 10 year treasury rates just jumped up about 100 basis points.

This isn’t a crisis yet. I recall back when Italia caught a bit of Greek contagion (before ECB president Mario Draghi said “whatever it takes”) that the experts at the tesoro said they could handle interest rate spreads up to 7% (it got close back then)