Intelligent Economist names Angry Bear among the top 100 Economics blogs for 2018
Angry Bear made the list again on the Intelligent Economist list of top blogs. We are listed in the general category seventh from the top. I see some new names on the list. Congratulations to all contributors for making a fine publication.
The Angry Bear is a multi-author blog. Each author has his or her own unique area of expertise. Authors include a tax law expert, historian, numerous economists, and business and financial professionals. The varying degree of topics makes this an informative blog and a great overview of economic issues.
Intelligent Economist
Congratulations!
Econospeak made it too. Odd that we were considered a Financial Economics blog: “These blogs focus primarily on economic issues related to finance, investing, interest rates, market data, and trading.”
OK, we have talked about these matters at times but that is not exactly are specialization.